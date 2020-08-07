New Vandy principal has former ties to the school

Ginny-Medina Hamilton Photo by Lawrence Chatagnier
Ginny Medina-Hamilton is the new Vandebilt Catholic High School principal, however Vandebilt is not new to Hamilton. This is Hamilton’s third time at the Houma Catholic high school.
She attended the school as a student, was a teacher there and is now beginning her first school year as principal.
“I have a connection with Vandebilt. When I learned about the principal opening, I prayed about it. I heard God telling me I needed to apply. I slowed down, took a breath and listened to what God was telling me. I was on a tuition assistance program when I was here as a student. I received tremendous support from the faculty when I graduated from Vandebilt. I want to offer the same opportunity to other students that I was offered.”
After graduating college, Hamilton taught at Vandebilt for nine years. “I loved the time I spent here as a teacher. I taught musical theater here, as well as many other subjects.”
The role as principal will present its challenges, however Hamilton is ready to face the uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on. “We are in a different situation this year. The whole faculty and team is phenomenal. They inspire me to work hard. The faculty gives great feedback. Our Catholic identity is our mission. Our first priority is reopening. We promote our Catholic identity in everything that we do normally. During this stressful time, our safety and health is rooted in our Catholic identity. We are dedicated to following a plan. We have met with Terrebonne General Medical Center on what is the best way to navigate COVID-19 in everything that we do.”
Hamilton speaks of Vandebilt as a family oriented high school. She calls it a family oriented community. For the new principal there will be many familiar faces on campus. “I have former students who are now colleagues, my husband is the director of Advancement & Alumni Affairs here, and I have two children who are students, a sophomore and a senior. My children are excited that I’m here.”