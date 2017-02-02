Notes from Fr. Mark's presentation on February 2, 2017

-
February 2, 2017
Strategic Planning
Encouragements
- Renewing parishes ... not singular ministries
- Attempting to renew CCD with nothing for adult won't work
- "You need to do this" ... but they don't know how
- Asking for volunteers vs. renewing adults and giving them a space for their personal renewal
Supporting Parishes
- "Freedom is knowing what you don't own."
- The game is changed ...
- ... but so have the resources
- Walking with you every step of the way through the changes:
- Diocesan Liaisons
- Office of Youth Formation, CCD Specialist
- On-site visitation
- Monthly gatherings
- Online resources
- Personal one on one
- Walking with your teachers:
- Let's create something togeher
- Formal one-year, three semester formation process
- Certification program, strengthened
- Online resources
- Deanery-wide gatherings?
- On-site formation if desired
Loving the content, loving the students
- Parish Implementation Teams
- Homily resources for priests and deacons
- Suggested Town Meeting
- Diocesan Liaison
- How do we help our students connect?
Timeline for implementation
- Shrink the classroom
- Small group format
- Mentors, not teachers
- Facilitating small group discussion, not reading from a book
- Connecting conversation to their real lives
We're still at it ... the Spring of 2017
- February thru August 2017: Pastors, Parish Implementation Teams, and DREs recruit new volunteers, specifically those to work with 7-9th grade CCD beginning Fall 2018
- September thru November 2017: Semester I of forming new volunteers. Formation focused on identity as a disciple
- December 2017 thru March 2018: Semester II of forming new volunteers. Formation focused on identity as a disciple
- April 2018 thru July 2018: Semester III of forming new volunteers. Formation focused on the charism of youth ministry and CCD
- Fall of 2018: Role out of new 7-9th CCD programs
- Fall of 2018: Begin forming more adults, more volunteers, specifically those to work with 10-11th grade CCD beginning Fall 2019
- Fall of 2019: Role out of new10-11th CCD programs
- Fall of 2019: Begin forming more adults, more volunteers, specifically those to work with K-6th grade CCD beginning Fall 2020
- Fall of 2020: Role out of new K-6th CCD programs
- How to best integrate formation within, or with, the family?
- Resources, assessment tools to help teachers with teens
- Safe Environment questions