Notes from Fr. Mark's presentation on February 2, 2017

Strategic Planning

Renewing parishes ... not singular ministries

Attempting to renew CCD with nothing for adult won't work

"You need to do this" ... but they don't know how

Asking for volunteers vs. renewing adults and giving them a space for their personal renewal

Encouragements

"Freedom is knowing what you don't own."

The game is changed ...

... but so have the resources

Supporting Parishes

Walking with you every step of the way through the changes:

Diocesan Liaisons Office of Youth Formation, CCD Specialist On-site visitation Monthly gatherings Online resources Personal one on one

Walking with your teachers:

Let's create something togeher Formal one-year, three semester formation process Certification program, strengthened Online resources Deanery-wide gatherings? On-site formation if desired

Educating parishes:

Parish Implementation Teams Homily resources for priests and deacons Suggested Town Meeting Diocesan Liaison

Loving the content, loving the students

How do we help our students connect?

Shrink the classroom Small group format Mentors, not teachers Facilitating small group discussion, not reading from a book Connecting conversation to their real lives

Timeline for implementation

February thru August 2017: Pastors, Parish Implementation Teams, and DREs recruit new volunteers, specifically those to work with 7-9th grade CCD beginning Fall 2018

September thru November 2017: Semester I of forming new volunteers. Formation focused on identity as a disciple

December 2017 thru March 2018: Semester II of forming new volunteers. Formation focused on identity as a disciple

April 2018 thru July 2018: Semester III of forming new volunteers. Formation focused on the charism of youth ministry and CCD

Fall of 2018: Role out of new 7-9th CCD programs

Fall of 2018: Begin forming more adults, more volunteers, specifically those to work with 10-11th grade CCD beginning Fall 2019

Fall of 2019: Role out of new10-11th CCD programs

Fall of 2019: Begin forming more adults, more volunteers, specifically those to work with K-6th grade CCD beginning Fall 2020

Fall of 2020: Role out of new K-6th CCD programs

We're still at it ... the Spring of 2017