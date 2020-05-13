Outstanding Students of the Year

Outstanding fifth, eighth and 12th grade non-public school students from within the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux were chosen earlier this year to represent their schools as 2020 Students of the Year.
The Students of the Year Awards program recognizes outstanding elementary, middle/junior high and high school students who have demonstrated excellent academic achievement, leadership ability and citizenship in their school and community.
The program is sponsored by the Louisiana State Superintendent through the State Department of Education and the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Every public and approved nonpublic school in the state with students enrolled in fifth, eighth and 12th grade is invited to submit nominees.
All 12 Catholic schools in the diocese and Houma Christian School participated in this year’s awards program, which resulted in 21 students from the three grade levels competing at the district level. Three candidates from schools within the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux were selected to represent Region VI – Nonpublic Schools – in the regional competition.
Fifth grader, Jonah Waguespack, son of Craig and Brookes Waguespack, St. Genevieve Catholic School, Thibodaux; eighth grader, Max Trosclair, son of Chad and Stacie Trosclair, E.D. White Catholic High School, Thibodaux; and 12th grader, Sophia Galey, daughter of Donovan and Tiffany Galey, E.D. White Catholic High School, competed in the regional screening in Baton Rouge. The regional interviewing committee is made up of individuals from across the state and winners at the regional level then participate in the state competition.
In March, it was announced that Jonah Waguespack, fifth grader at St. Genevieve School, won the regional competition. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as of press time, no additional information is available about the state competition.
In addition to the district winners, students selected to represent their school in district competition are as follows.
Fifth Graders Rylee Abadie, daughter of Scott and Sera Abadie, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School, Thibodaux; Toni Arnold, daughter of Christopher and Ashley Arnold, Holy Savior Catholic School, Lockport; Allie Boudreaux, daughter of Joseph and Lauren Boudreaux, St. Bernadette Catholic School, Houma; Alyssa Boudreaux, daughter of Gabriela Elena Quiroz, Maria Immacolata Catholic School, Houma; Gianna Case, daughter of Ron and Lori Jo Case, Central Catholic School, Morgan City; Hannah Chiasson, daughter of Ted and Rosalyn Chiasson, Holy Rosary Catholic School, Larose; Emma Grace Duet, daughter of Brent and Stacey Duet, Houma Christian School, Houma; Alexus Lagarde, daughter of Danny and Kristie Lagarde, St. Mary’s Nativity School, Raceland; Elton (Tripp) LeCompte III, son of Elton and Nicole LeCompte, St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School, Houma; Ava Lirette, daughter of Iva and Avery Lirette Jr., St. Gregory Catholic School, Houma.
Eighth Graders Abigail Chiasson, daughter of Ted and Rosalyn Chiasson, Holy Rosary Catholic School; Gabriella Delgado, daughter of Donald and Wendy Delgado, Houma Christian School; Allie DeVillier, daughter of David and Julie DeVillier, Central Catholic School; Conner Duplantis, son of Darren and Jadi Duplantis, St. Mary’s Nativity School; Gracean Schexnayder, daughter of Marta and Jacob Schexnayder, Vandebilt Catholic High School, Houma.
12th Graders: Catherine Autrey, daughter of Brennan and Sarah Autrey, Central Catholic School; Katherine Bonvillain, daughter of Kent and Jennifer Bonvillain, Vandebilt Catholic High School; Lauren Daigle, daughter of Damon and Jennifer Daigle, Houma Christian School.
A selection committee reviewed each of the candidate’s application portfolios and interviewed each of them individually, before choosing the district winners. At a minimum, candidates must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 on a four point scale. Winners on the district level were evaluated on the basis of their application portfolio which includes a biographical sketch, academic achievement, leadership, activities, recognitions, service/citizenship and a writing sample, and on the manner in which they present themselves during the interview, which is structured around questions and topics appropriate to the academic level of the student.
Assisting with judging at the district level were Tonia Guidry, retired school administrator; Monica Percle, retired school teacher; and Marga Toloudis, retired school teacher.