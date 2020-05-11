Pandemic has created unique circumstances for visiting residents of nursing facilities/homes

Pat and her husband Ronald Chiasson, their daughter Lauren Malek and her children, Catherine, Joseph and Caroline visit Elsie David.
The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a challenging time for all of us, but for those who reside in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, it has brought with it some unique circumstances.
On March 13, 2020, the State of Louisiana Department of Public Health issued a notice to all licensed nursing facilities/homes directing them to implement and follow the provisions of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Guidance for Infection Control and Prevention of COVID-19, which states that “all facilities
should restrict visitation of
all visitors and non-essential health care personnel … .”
Not only has this been difficult for the residents, but for their loved ones as well, as visits now must take place with a window between them.
Pat Chiasson’s mother, Elsie David, is a resident of St. Joseph Manor in Thibodaux. Chiasson says the last time she was able to visit her mother in person was on the morning of March 12 when she dropped by to bring her a few things. She received an email from St. Joseph Manor that afternoon advising every one of the no-visitor policy.
“This situation has been difficult for both of us,” says Chiasson. “We were accustomed to seeing each other quite often. I would visit Mom at the Manor or we would go out for appointments, shopping or lunch. I know it’s hard on my mother, as it is for all of us, to not be able to do those familiar things.”
Chiasson says even though she is concerned for her mom’s safety because this virus is so easily transmitted, it helps to know that every precaution has been put into place for her protection by the staff at the Manor.
“My Mom has had her ups and downs throughout this situation,” says Chiasson. “She is coping, but I know she is lonely and sad to not be able to visit with family and friends, have her meals with other residents or participate in any activities.”
Lauren Malek, along with her three children, four year old Catherine, and three year old Joseph and his twin sister Caroline, have also been visiting their grandmother/great grandmother Elsie David, whom Malek says she hasn’t seen in person since the beginning of March.
“This situation has been difficult for me because it has made me sad knowing that my grandmother is having to spend so much time alone,” says Malek. “I worry about her feeling sad or lonely. It breaks my heart that my kids, my family, and I are unable to hug her or be close to her right now. She misses getting her hair done, playing Bingo, and eating in the dining room. She understands how important it is to follow protocol in order to stay healthy, though.”
Malek says this situation has reminded her just how precious simple moments with family and friends are. Not being able to spend time with the people she loves has made her appreciate them even more.
Three year old Caroline Malek visits her
great grandmother Elsie David.
My grandmother’s faith in God is strong and she believes that he is with us through these hard times,” says Malek. “She is ready to go back to normal and see her family and friends in person again. I know she is thankful to all of the workers at the Manor who have been helping take care of her. She has had a loving, grateful attitude throughout this entire time; she's amazing.”
Chiasson and Malek agree that the staff at the Manor has been
phenomenal throughout this pandemic. “They have been so careful by wearing their masks and making sure the residents are safe,” says Malek. “They have done an amazing job of helping them stay connected to their family and friends. Their main priority is making sure the residents are safe, comfortable and happy.”
Chiasson says that the staff is working very hard to care for the residents and accommodate everyone’s needs. “I especially appreciate the emails from administrators which keep residents and their families informed and updated on the latest directives,” she adds.
Kathy and her husband Irwin Joubert visit Kathy's mother Ella Miller.
Kathy Joubert’s mother, Ella Miller, is also a resident at St. Joseph Manor. The last time Joubert visited her mother in person was March 12. “I remember that day because I made my last ‘Wal Mart run’ for her. Thursday is her hair appointment day, so I put the supplies in her room and went to the beauty salon to find her. We spoke for a while. I remember leaning over to kiss her goodbye and feeling her cheek against my lips, praying all the while that this virus would not find its way into the Manor.”
Joubert says the situation has been difficult for her mother, who has been a resident at the Manor for 10 years, in that she was experiencing some mental confusion. Because all of the planned activities were discontinued and there was no more meal time socialization, her mother was not getting out of her room at all. She started calling me late at night and asking if it was daytime or nighttime, Joubert explains. “I spoke to the administrators who intervened and now she has been getting out of her room daily for 20-minute excursions; which has solved a lot of her issues. It was difficult watching her slip away when this all started, but she is adapting better now.”
Because of this pandemic, the world has stopped ... and you get to really see it now, Joubert says. “I never paid attention to what was outside of her window before. I didn’t realize the beauty in all of the flowers at the manor. Now when I visit, I notice all of these simple, beautiful gifts of creation. Our conversations are mostly about fun times long ago instead of all the chaos going on in the world right now.”
Joubert says her mother has a good attitude about the situation and now undrstands that the newly established policies are for keeping the residents safe. “I think she
feels safe at the Manor. I cannot express how truly blessed my mom is to be surrounded by such wonderful, caring, efficient and compassionate staff members. They are literally fighting for these residents’ lives. Every employee in this 24 hour facility is a super hero and guardian angel.”
Kathy Joubert with her mother Ella Miller
As of press time, Ann Thibodaux, administrator of St. Joseph Manor, reports that there have been no suspicious or positive COVID-19 cases at the Manor. “Due to the risk of COVID-19 to the elderly population, the Manor began restricting all visitors Thursday, March 12. Soon afterwards all communal meals and group activities including the celebration of Mass were suspended,” says Thibodaux. “We know the lack of connection during this pandemic has been difficult for families and residents, so we encourage them to connect through window visits or alternate means of communication such as phone, FaceTime or other video-communication.”
Cindy Eliser’s mother, Rita Autin, has resided at the Broadway Elder Living & Rehabilitation Center in Lockport for the past four years. Eliser has not seen her mother in person since March 11, and since she had to be moved to an interior room, even window visits are not possible at this time.
Cindy Eliser visits with her mother Rita Autin before the stay at home order.
“My mother will be 93 in August. She is of very sound mind. Prior to COVID-19, I would visit her at least a couple of times a week and bring her personal items and treats,” says Eliser. “It makes me sad not to be able to visit and bring the little extras for her, but we talk on the phone almost daily and she has adjusted well to the situation.
Eliser knows her mom is being taken care of at The Broadway. This situation has certainly reinforced that The Broadway is her home and that she is surrounded by loving, caring people every day—even when I cannot be present, says Eliser.
“My mother has remained positive throughout this entire ordeal. She has been very upbeat when I speak to her on the phone,” Eliser says. “She also talks on the phone to other family members and even her friends at The Broadway (since they are not allowed to mingle). I think the phone has been her salvation. She understands and says that ‘this is just how it has to be for everyone's health and safety.’”
Eliser says the staff at The Broadway are “angels of mercy.” “I cannot say enough about how amazing they are. They are dealing with a very vulnerable population in a time of crisis. They call with general messaging updates weekly and post activities and news on Facebook. I know they are doing everything in their power to keep our loved ones safe.”