Parish Liaisons: Which parish are they working with?

by Office of Strategic Planning

Bishop Shelton J. Fabre announced a team of Strategic Planning Parish Liaisons, as well which parishes they will serve. Find out who's serving where!



Deacon Steve Brunet

Holy Family (Dulac)

Sacred Heart (Montegut)

St. Andrew (Amelia)

St. Charles Borromeo (Point-Aux-Chenes)

St. Joseph (Galliano)



Fr. P.J. Madden

St. Lawrence the Martyr (Chacahoula)

St. Lucy (Houma)

St. Luke (Thibodaux)

St. Mary (Racelend)



Fr. André Melancon

Holy Cross (Morgan City)

Our Lady of Prompt Succor (Chackbay)

St. Genevieve (Thibodaux)

St. Louis (Bayou Blue)



Fr. John Nambusseril

Our Lady of Prompt Succor (Golden Meadow)

St. John (Thibodaux)

St. Joseph (Chauvin)

St. Lawrence the Martyr (Kraemer)



Kristin Niedbala

Christ the Redeemer (Thibodaux)

Holy Savior (Lockport)

Our Lady of the Isle (Grand Isle)

Our Lady of the Rosary (Larose)

St. Charles Borromeo (Point-Aux-Chenes)

St. Thomas (Nicholls State University)



Fr. Mark Toups

Maria Immacolata (Houma)

Sacred Heart (Cut Off)

Sacred Heart (Morgan City)

St. Ann (Bourg)

St. Anthony (Bayou Black)

St. Bernadette (Houma)

St. Bridget (Schriever)

St. Francis de Sales Cathedral (Houma)

St. Joseph Co-Cathedral (Thibodaux)

Thanh Gia (Amelia)



Fr. Mike Tran

Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary (Houma)

St. Charles Borromeo (Thibodaux)

St. Eloi (Dularge)

St. Gregory (Houma)