Parish Liaisons: Which parish are they working with?

March 9, 2017
by Office of Strategic Planning
Bishop Shelton J. Fabre announced a team of Strategic Planning Parish Liaisons, as well which parishes they will serve. Find out who's serving where!
Deacon Steve Brunet
Holy Family (Dulac)
Sacred Heart (Montegut)
St. Andrew (Amelia)
St. Charles Borromeo (Point-Aux-Chenes)
St. Joseph (Galliano)
Fr. P.J. Madden
St. Lawrence the Martyr (Chacahoula)
St. Lucy (Houma)
St. Luke (Thibodaux)
St. Mary (Racelend)
Fr. André
Melancon
Holy Cross (Morgan City)
Our Lady of Prompt Succor (Chackbay)
St. Genevieve (Thibodaux)
St. Louis (Bayou Blue)
Fr. John Nambusseril
Our Lady of Prompt Succor (Golden Meadow)
St. John (Thibodaux)
St. Joseph (Chauvin)
St. Lawrence the Martyr (Kraemer)
Kristin Niedbala
Christ the Redeemer (Thibodaux)
Holy Savior (Lockport)
Our Lady of the Isle (Grand Isle)
Our Lady of the Rosary (Larose)
St. Thomas (Nicholls State University)
Fr. Mark Toups
Maria Immacolata (Houma)
Sacred Heart (Cut Off)
Sacred Heart (Morgan City)
St. Ann (Bourg)
St. Anthony (Bayou Black)
St. Bernadette (Houma)
St. Bridget (Schriever)
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral (Houma)
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral (Thibodaux)
Thanh Gia (Amelia)
Fr. Mike Tran
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary (Houma)
St. Charles Borromeo (Thibodaux)
St. Eloi (Dularge)
St. Gregory (Houma)