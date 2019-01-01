Prayer & Relief for Hurricane Dorian

On September 4, Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued the following regarding Hurricane Dorian.
“As we continue to be vigilant for the effects of Hurricane Dorian as it approaches the U.S. coast, we are extremely mindful of the dire need faced by the community in the Bahamas so devastated by this catastrophic storm. We pray for all effected and invite Catholics and all people of goodwill to donate to Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Charities USA.”