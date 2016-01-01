President of U.S. Bishops Conference Expresses Sorrow For Earthquake Aftermath In Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON—The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, has issued a statement following the earthquakes in Puerto Rico and the reported aftermath of infrastructure and property damage.
Full text of the statement follows:
“I wish to express my prayerful solidarity on behalf of the bishops of the United States to the people of Puerto Rico and all those in regions effected by the terrible earthquake that took place today. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of those who are suffering from this disaster. The Church in the United States stands with you. In our prayer, we recall in trust that Jesus is the resurrection and the life, offering Himself to us and calling us to Himself even in our hardest hour.
“In a particular way, I offer my prayers and condolences to Most Reverend Roberto González Nieves, Archbishop of San Juan, and to all those who serve faith communities. We also recall that Puerto Rico continues to recover from the devastating effects caused by Hurricanes Irma and María, which in September 2017 affected the island and its infrastructure, health services, education, energy and telecommunications networks. In this moment of continued trial, may you know of God's consolation and strength to confront this trial, through the loving intercession of His Mother and ours, Our Lady of Divine Providence, Patroness of Puerto Rico.
“Catholics and all people of good will may assist in the relief work by contacting Catholic Charities USA through this link.
I am grateful to all who can support the relief effort for our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico.”
