Priests sound off about convocation

Very Rev. Vicente DeLa Cruz, J.V., Pastor of Saint Anthony of Padua in Bayou Black, ordained 27 years

Rev. John Nambusseril, Pastor of Holy Savior in Lockport, ordained 24 years

Rev. Toto Buenaflor, Pastor of Saint Gregory in Houma , ordained 22 years

Rev. Greg Fratt, Pastor of Sacred Heart in Cut Off , ordained 19 years

Rev. Duc Bui, Director of Hispanic Ministry, ordained 13 years

Rev. Eric Leyble, Administrator of Saint Genevieve in Thibodaux, ordained 5 years

Rev. Mr. Brice Higginbotham, will be ordained a priest on June 3, 2017

“It was an impressive and amazing experience to be with the priests of Jesus Christ gathered around our Bishop to receive, hear and discern the strategic plan of the diocese for the next five years. Reflecting the ancient image of the church community as 'where the Bishop is, there is the Church; where the Church is, there is Christ,' becoming missionary disciples begins with this gathering of priests and Bishop, followed by priests and church parishioners, and eventually church members and all people.”"The Priests' convocation provided us all priests to be together with our bishop, praying together, celebrating Mass together, socializing and planning for the future of the Diocese. I had a great time. I am grateful for the people praying for us while we were there.""The convocation was a remarkable experience for me. I have been a priest for 31 years but i have never attended a gathering of priests with the bishop deciding to unite ourselves and focus on a singular vision and mission for the Diocese. God has gathered us to be of one mind, one heart, and one purpose. Praise God!""The Convocation gave me great hope for our diocese. The strategic plan, with it's intention of forming mature missionary disciples among the faithful of our diocese is so very exciting. All the hard work that has been done by the planning team, especially in collaboration with the laity, will prepare us for a bountiful harvest in the future. Our unity as a presbyterate, and as a diocese has never been more evident as it was at our convocation!”"The convocation is a time that all brother priests coming together, with the bishop, from different experiences and cultures to share them with each other so as to build up more unity and hope within our diocese. It can happen successfully only with this vertical love toward God and horizontal one toward our brothers and sisters; and it has happened! Proud of my brothers in the priesthood!”"The convocation has made me realize how grateful I am to truly be back in the Diocese and be part of the new direction our Diocese is heading on her 40th year. The gathering has provided us with an environment of fraternity and teamwork, of truth in charity, truly making us priests collaborators with the Bishop in moving forward. It was an event that filled me with excitement and hope.""The unity and fraternity of the priests was incredible! After convocation, I already feel like part of the brotherhood and can't wait to get to work shoulder to shoulder with these good men as a brother priest."