Priests use latest technology to reach the Catholic faithful during pandemic

Because of the statewide public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a Stay at Home Order in Louisiana on March 23 that included a ban on all gatherings of over 10 people. Consequently, this order prohibited the faithful of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to gather together for the public celebration of Mass.
During this unprecedented time, the priests of our diocese stepped up with many resourceful ways to keep in touch with their parishioners such as livestreaming Masses, daily prayer sessions, adoration, Q&A sessions on Facebook, YouTube, and other social media platforms, offering drive-by confession opportunities, drive-in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and more.
Father Cody Chatagnier, pastor of St. Ann Church parish in Bourg, says livestreaming Masses has presented a few challenges for him such as audio issues, camera placement, and adjusting Altar furnishings to accommodate a smaller camera perspective. “I have tried to work through these challenges and find better ways to livestream. I try to celebrate Mass to the best of my abilities always, but I have been really making a concerted effort to be consistent with livestreaming Mass every single day at the exact same time to help parishioners stay on routine. I celebrate Mass at 7 a.m., but others can watch it on replay later.”
Father Chatagnier says he is grateful to be able to reach his parishioners this way, but he longs for the day that he doesn’t have to livestream Mass, but rather have his entire flock back in the church. Parishioners have dropped off pictures of their families that Father Chatagnier taped to the pews to help him remember for whom he is celebrating Mass, but it is still very lonely, he says.
Father Simon Peter Engurait, V.G., pastor of St. Bridget Church in Schriever, says it has been interesting adjusting to the “new normal” of livestreaming Masses in front of a camera in an empty church because of the social distancing guidelines brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I knew very little about social media and technology in general. I had to learn very fast how to use Facebook, hook up a microphone, camera, etc., to a laptop in order to be able to livestream. The evening before our first livestream I was up past midnight! Celebrating Mass in an empty church was initially strange. At first, I was tempted to face the microphone and not the camera, so we had to make several adjustments. I am so grateful to my parishioners who helped me in all this,” says the pastor.
The response of the people was a source of inspiration, Father Engurait says. “They loved it! And as I delved more into it, I realized that we were reaching so many people within and outside the parish. In fact, we have views from all over the country and from out of the country!”
Father Joseph Henry Sebastian, pastor of Sacred Heart Church parish in Morgan City, says at first he was nervous and scared when he began livestreaming Masses for his parishioners. “I was conscious my mistakes would be more visible and feared what people would think of me. However, I overcame that fear by realizing that the parishioners needed me during this time much more than at any other time and this was the best possible way I could reach them.”
Father Sebastian says he became a bit emotional and felt an emptiness and helplessness seeing no one in church during his celebration of the Mass. However, at the same time he was consoled by the fact that his parishioners were safe by remaining at home and that it was his call to take Jesus to them in their homes.
Father Chatagnier says he misses the community and the energy that St. Ann's parishioners bring to the celebration of the Eucharist. “I don't know how to explain it better than to say when a priest celebrates a Mass with very little participation, it takes a toll on him; but when a priest celebrates a Mass when everyone is fully active and participating, it gives so much energy to the priest. However, I do have the added blessing of having seminarian Matthew Prosperie at Mass to participate and respond.”
Father Engurait says he misses seeing and visiting with people face to face and chatting with them. “Thank God for telephones; at least we are able to talk on the phone,” he adds.
Father Sebastian says what he is missing most about not having parishioners in church for weekday and weekend Masses is their physical closeness. “I miss their faces, voices, hellos, smiles, handshakes, birthday and anniversary celebrations, and the opportunity to give them the Eucharist. That is the most difficult situation I have faced during this pandemic … not being able to celebrate the Eucharist as a community. I have now come to the conclusion that nothing can substitute the actual eucharistic celebration.” Father Sebastian adds that it has also been very difficult not being able to celebrate funeral Masses for people who gave their life for God and the church parish.
The most difficult situation for Father Chatagnier during the COVID-19 pandemic has been the isolation itself. “Before this all started,” says the pastor, “I craved some down time because I usually keep myself very busy and invested. Now I long for the day when I can be in full ministry again. I long to go over for supper at my parishioners’ houses. I long for meetings and to hang out with the children in our Youth Formation program. I long to enjoy a South Terrebonne football game with my people.”
Father Engurait says the most difficult situation for him has been ministering to the sick while protecting them, himself and others, and also not being able to visit the sick and homebound when they want him to visit them.
The most important message I have for my parishioners right now, says Father Chatagnier, is “Please know that I love you and pray for you many times a day. St. Ann parish is strong and the entire Bourg community will persevere. Please continue to pray for one another, and know that I see how much we are serving each other in our own ways.”
The most important message I have for my parishioners at this time, says Father Engurait, is “Be careful, but not fearful, because the Lord is risen and he is with us.”
Father Sebastian says he knows the COVID-19 pandemic has brought so many untold sufferings, uncertainties, crises and questions that deeply disturb us, but as people of faith, we need to constantly be reminded that God’s love and compassion is greater than all of these. The most important message I have for my parishioners at this time is that they recall all the blessings they have received in their life. “The God who took care of you thus far, will continue to take care of you because his mercy is infinite. During this Easter season, let us be reminded that we are ‘Easter people,’ ‘people of Hope,’ and say to him ‘Jesus, we trust in you.’ Our trust is that the God who triumphed over death will triumph over this deadly virus and will protect and provide healing to the world and humanity.”