The Diocesan Office of Worship exists to assist the Bishop in his role as the chief liturgist as he establishes norms and directives for common worship in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The office fulfills this role primarily by facilitating diocesan liturgies and coordinating the liturgical planning between the diocese and individual parishes, particularly with regard to Confirmation and the Bishop’s pastoral visitations. It is also the responsibility of the Diocesan Office of Worship to form and delegate ministers such as Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion and Lectors who wish to serve in their respective parishes. The office also serves as a resource for clergy and parishes by communicating information as given by the Magisterium and the Local Ordinary.