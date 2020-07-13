Reading With Raymond

A Chronicle of Grief: Finding Life After Traumatic Loss By Mel Lawrenz
IVP Press $15
Grief comes to us all when a loved one dies, either unexpectedly or following a long illness. It leaves behind a profound, heart-rending loss. "Grieving so often pulls us in conflicting directions. We want to be left alone but we don't want to be alone." Lawrenz's grief following the death of his beloved daughter finds consolation in his courage and faith. In the closing words in the Epilogue, he suggests. "Cry out to God. Cling to whatever keeps you going. Cherish those you love. Life goes on. It's worth it."
Code Name Hélène By Ariel Lawhon
Doubleday $27.95
This would be one heck of a fictional story if only it wasn't based on the true life of the heroine, Nancy Wake. Her story begins in 1936 as a young journalist who falls in love and marries a wealthy French industrialist Henri Fiocca. Their honeymoon was cut short as the Germans invade France and Nancy assumes a code name, one of four, as she becomes a French Resistance Hero, smuggler, and fighter who once killed a Nazi with her bare hands. Her ability to secure weapons for the resistance fighters commanded their respect, gratitude and sometimes, fear. But her story is not only about war; there is romance, glittering cocktails, and music all matching her signature red lipstick. She died in 2011 at 98. A great story.
A Divided Loyalty By Charles Todd
William Morrow $28.99
For serious mystery tales there's nothing better than an Ian Rutledge case. This one takes the Inspector to a village near a great prehistoric stone circle not far from Stonehenge where the body of a young woman lies murdered. No one in the village knows or admits knowing the victim or how she might have ended her life there. A respected colleague of Rutledge has already inspected the scene without results and Ian must tread carefully not to show him up. Only a few clues are found — a lapis lazuli necklace and a stack of letters offering little help. Once again, the team of mother and son writing as Charles Todd have scored with a delightfully ingenious mystery.
The Disease: One Man's Journey Through a Life with Leprosy
By Anne Harmon Brett
bayoubrett@gmail.com $16.99
This is a story within a story; a tale of a daughter's love for her father. Johnny P. Harmon, Brett's father, developed leprosy at 24 and was sent to Carville considered by many a death sentence. But Johnny was different, creating a new life, he marries and has children. He was a prolific note writer, cartoonist, and photographer; dozens of his photos of life at Carville are included in the book. His descriptions of life at Carville (now known as the National Leprosarium) ironically seem more like a college campus and much credit, it would seem, belongs to the invigorating spirt of Johnny Harmon.