Registration now open for parish implementation team retreats!

Option no. 1: Friday night, April 21 thru Saturday, April 22, 2017
Option no. 2: Friday night, April 28 thru Saturday, April 29, 2017
Friday night schedule:
6:00 - 7:00 pm: Optional dinner (RSVP if you are interested)
7:00 - 7:45 pm: Welcome, opening remarks, talk no. 1: "What is prayer?"
7:45 - 8:45 pm: Silence, Eucharistic Adoration
9:00 - 9:15 pm: Night Prayer
Saturday schedule:
8:00 - 9:00 am: Breakfast
9:00 - 9:15 am: Morning Prayer
9:30 - 10:15 am: Talk no. 2: "Lectio Divina"
10:15 - 11:00 am: Silence, prayer
11:00 - 11:30 am: Talk no. 3: "How to hear God's voice"
11:30 - 12:00 pm: Silence, prayer
12:00 - 12:45 pm: Lunch
12:45 - 1:45 pm; Break
1:45 - 2:30 pm: Talk no. 4: "How do discern as a team"
2:30 - 3:30 pm: Discernment Rosary
2:30 - 4:00 pm: Confessions
4:00 - 5:00 pm: Mass (Vigil Mass for the following day, Sunday)
Costs:
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER ONLINE
Payment due upon arrival Friday night
Make checks payable to Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux