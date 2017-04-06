Registration now open for parish implementation team retreats!

by Office of Strategic Planning

Option no. 1: Friday night, April 21 thru Saturday, April 22, 2017

Option no. 2: Friday night, April 28 thru Saturday, April 29, 2017



Friday night schedule:

6:00 - 7:00 pm: Optional dinner (RSVP if you are interested)

7:00 - 7:45 pm: Welcome, opening remarks, talk no. 1: "What is prayer?"

7:45 - 8:45 pm: Silence, Eucharistic Adoration

9:00 - 9:15 pm: Night Prayer



Saturday schedule:

8:00 - 9:00 am: Breakfast

9:00 - 9:15 am: Morning Prayer

9:30 - 10:15 am: Talk no. 2: "Lectio Divina"

10:15 - 11:00 am: Silence, prayer

11:00 - 11:30 am: Talk no. 3: "How to hear God's voice"

11:30 - 12:00 pm: Silence, prayer

12:00 - 12:45 pm: Lunch

12:45 - 1:45 pm; Break

1:45 - 2:30 pm: Talk no. 4: "How do discern as a team"

2:30 - 3:30 pm: Discernment Rosary

2:30 - 4:00 pm: Confessions

4:00 - 5:00 pm: Mass (Vigil Mass for the following day, Sunday)



Costs:

If you plan on sleeping at Lumen Christi:

Single occupancy: $85 (all meals included)

Double occupancy: $70 (all meals included)

If you are not sleeping at Lumen Christi, meals only:

$40 (all meals included)



CLICK HERE TO REGISTER ONLINE



Payment due upon arrival Friday night

Make checks payable to Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux