Retired Deacon Dickey P. Uzee dies at age 82

Retired Deacon Dickey Paul Uzee, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, died Monday, June 1, at the age of 82. He was ordained a deacon in 1980 for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and served as a deacon at St. Mary’s Nativity Church parish in Raceland.
A celebration of life will be held beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday June 13, at the Central Fire Station in Raceland.
Deacon Uzee was an X-ray technician, lab technician and owner of Uzee’s Pharmacy.
In adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, a private graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Cemetery in Raceland.