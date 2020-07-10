Returning to School: Your Questions Answered, Part 1

Superintendent of Catholic Schools Suzanne Troxclair sits with Director of Communications Lonnie Thibodeaux to discuss the return to in-class instruction for the 2020-2021 school year.
In the first of a series of interviews scheduled for the next few weeks, Mrs. Troxclair shares how our schools have been preparing for the safe return of our students, as she answers questions in regards to:
Traditional Classroom/Distance Learning
The Necessity of Masks/Face Coverings
Social Distancing
Monitoring/Screening
Cleaning/Disinfecting
Over the next few weeks, we will highlight all the various segments of the back to school task force's plan now being shared with our schools.
Click Here to read the summary of the topics discussed in today's video (3-page PDF)