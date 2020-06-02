Sacred Heart Church in Cut Off offers unique 'virtual' Vacation Bible School

Maggie Daigneault records a video for the Vacation Bible School.
Sacred Heart Church parish in Cut Off is offering a “virtual” Vacation Bible School (VBS) this year, in order to adhere to the government’s social distancing guidelines stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s theme is “Rocky Railway: Jesus' Power Pulls Us Through." There are 82 children between the ages of two and12 registered to participate with an elementary school version and a preschool version to choose from.
Maggie Daigneault, who is in charge of the ministry, says this year 15 adult volunteers and seven youth volunteers spent two weeks putting together kits and filming videos for the participants. Typically there are about 50 volunteers involved with the ministry, but the current circumstances made it necessary for them to downsize.
Volunteers perform a sing-a-long skit for the Vacation Bible School.
“The ‘virtual’ Vacation Bible School will try to mimic the traditional VBS, but everything will be done at the child's home,” says Daigneault. “Each child’s take home packet contained instructions, crafts, games, snacks, and other surprises.”
Daigneault explains that a new video for the children to follow along to will be posted on the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Cut Off Facebook page each day beginning June 1 and continuing through June 5. (The videos will be saved on the Facebook page so they can be viewed any time that is convenient.) The child can then follow along with the videos, which will cover a different Bible story each day and demonstrate fun activities for the children to complete at home. There will also be singing, dancing and fun skits for the kids to watch, along with game suggestions for the whole family to play together.
Participants pick up their take home packets at church prior to the beginning of the Vacation Bible School.
Throughout the whole week, children will be learning to ‘Trust Jesus!’”
The Bible points for each day are:
Jesus' power helps us to do hard things;
Jesus' power gives us hope;
Jesus' power helps us be bold;
Jesus' power lets us live forever;
Jesus' power helps us be good friends.
Daigneault says even though they were disappointed because they were not able to bring the excitement of learning about Jesus to the children in-person this year, they are hopeful that the program they’ve created along with all of the take home materials provided will be an enjoyable experience for the children.