School Closings for Friday, January 19

by Office of Catholic Schools

Due to serious water issues impacting Lafourche Parish, all Catholic schools in Lafourche Parish will remain closed Friday, January 19, 2018. Please refer to the schools' websites for further information concerning practices and extracurricular activities. See the link below from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office for additional information.



All other Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux (both Terrebonne and St. Mary Parishes) will be open on Friday, January 19th. Thank you for your patience and understanding in these matters!



https://www.facebook.com/LafourcheSO/posts/1613904598644852