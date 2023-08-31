Second Harvest Food Bank and Diocese Expand Operations with New Warehouse

Second Harvest Food Bank, in partnership with the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, held a groundbreaking ceremony this Tuesday on their new Bayou Region Warehouse in Houma, significantly increasing the organization's capacity to serve individuals and families facing hunger in the bayou region.
"For over 40 years Second Harvest has been filling the gap for our more than 50 bayou partners by delivering truckloads of nonperishable foods, meat, and fresh produce from our warehouse in Harahan," said Natalie Jayroe, CEO and President of Second Harvest. "This new warehouse will transform our ability to reach the highest-need areas of the bayou region in times of disaster and better serve our partner agencies and neighbors year-round."
The 17,000-square-foot warehouse located at 223 South Hollywood Road will efficiently store and distribute an even greater volume of fresh food and pantry stables for the Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Mary parishes and Grand Isle. In a later phase, it will boast a 3,400-square-foot community kitchen with a capacity to produce up to 3,000 meals per day.
"We rejoice in partnering with Second Harvest to address the needs of the most vulnerable, especially our children and seniors in the bayou region," said Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville. "This new facility will be a beacon of hope for our community."