September is Parish Social Ministry month!

Bishop Fabre has named September
Parish Social Ministry Outreach Month as part of our diocesan strategic plan. Parish Social Ministry Outreach is how we intentionally live out our faith and involves reaching out in charity to meet human and societal needs. Does your parish have outreach goals and activities? This September we ask that each person commits to doing something in the area of Parish Social Outreach. Please read the September Bayou Catholic and check with your parish office for more information.