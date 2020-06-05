Social distancing and the NFL: What will Sundays bring?

Home
About
Quick Facts
History of the Diocese
Mission
Leadership
Bishop Fabre
Bishop Jacobs
Diocesan Leadership
Clergy and Religious:
Bishops
Priests - Active
Priests - Retired
Deacons
Men Religious
Women Religious
Seminarians
Necrology
Recent Deaths
Churches
Schools
Office of Catholic Schools
Superintendent’s Message
Schools
News
Our Mission
Administrator's Page
Teacher's Corner
School Closures
Alumni
Maria Immacolata School Families
Offices
Administration
Annual Bishop's Appeal
Archives
Building & Construction
Cemeteries
Computer Operations
Finance
Human Resources
Lumen Christi Retreat Center
Parish Support
Property Insurance
Formation
Adult Formation
Ethnic Ministries
Hispanic Ministry
Black Catholics
Native American Catholics
Family Ministries
New Evangelization
R.C.I.A
Rite of Election
Worship
Vocations
Youth Formation
Canonical Issues
Tribunal
Tribunal FAQ
Communications
Bayou Catholic Magazine
Communications Office
Political Responsibility of Catholics
Press Releases
Clergy
Permanent Diaconate
Priests Continuing Education
Calendar
Policies
Lay & Ecclesial Movements
List of Organizations
Charismatic Renewal
Pontifical Mission Societies
The World Mission Rosary
Mission in Action
World Mission Sunday
Origin of Societies
How to Help the Missions
Propagation of the Faith
Society of St. Peter Apostle
Missionary Childhood Association
Pontifical Missionary Union of Priest and Religious
Catholic Charities
About Us
Mission & Vision
Staff
Annual Report
Programs
List of Programs
Adoption and Maternity Services
Assisi Bridge House
Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD)
Catholic Community Center
Catholic Housing Services
Programs
Catholic Relief Services (CRS)
C.E.N.T.S.
Matthew 25 Disaster Ministry
Food Banks
Foster Grandparent Program
Individual & Family Assistance
Bridging the Bayous Timebank
Parish Social Ministry
St. Lucy Child Development Center
Services
Addiction
Adoption
Business Start-Up Classes
Child Mentoring
Catholic Social Teaching
Community Organizing Grants
Day Care
Disaster, Preparedness, & Recovery
Environmental Stewardship
Services
Free Income Tax Assistance
Food Banks
Foster Grandparent Programs
Home Buyer Classes
Job-Related Supplies
Overseas Relief
Rent, Utilities, Medicine
Thrift Stores
Social Justice Education
How Can You Help
Volunteer
Donate
Latest News
Diocesan News
Bayou Catholic Articles & News
National & International News
News Concerning Coronavirus
Media
Bishop Fabre's Corner
Homilies
Videos
Pastoral Letters
Podcasts
Our Latest Videos
Local Homilies
Bishop Fabre
Fr. Mark Toups
Fr. Andre Melancon
Fr. Mitch Semar
Fr. John David Matherne
Fr. Brice Higginbotham
Fr. Cody Chatagnier
Deacon Brent Bourgeois
St. Bridget Homilies
Latest News
Bayou Catholic Magazine
Catholic Media Around the Country
Events
|||
Employment
For Priests
Safe Environment
Email
Contact
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Email
Phone
Search
Search
Home
About
Quick Facts
History of the Diocese
Mission
Leadership
Bishop Fabre
Bishop Jacobs
Diocesan Leadership
Clergy and Religious:
Bishops
Priests - Active
Priests - Retired
Deacons
Men Religious
Women Religious
Seminarians
Necrology
Churches
Schools
Office of Catholic Schools
Offices
Administration
Annual Bishop's Appeal
Archives
Building & Construction
Cemeteries
Computer Operations
Finance
Human Resources
Lumen Christi Retreat Center
Parish Support
Property Insurance
Formation
Adult Formation
Ethnic Ministries
Family Ministries
New Evangelization
R.C.I.A
Worship
Vocations
Youth Formation
Canonical Issues
Tribunal
Communications
Bayou Catholic Magazine
Communications Office
Press Releases
Clergy
Permanent Diaconate
Priests Continuing Education
Lay & Ecclesial Movements
List of Organizations
Charismatic Renewal
Pontifical Mission Societies
Catholic Charities
About Us
Mission & Vision
Staff
Annual Report
Programs
List of Programs
Adoption and Maternity Services
Assisi Bridge House
Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD)
Catholic Community Center
Catholic Housing Services
Programs
Catholic Relief Services (CRS)
C.E.N.T.S.
Matthew 25 Disaster Ministry
Food Banks
Foster Grandparent Program
Individual & Family Assistance
Bridging the Bayous Timebank
Parish Social Ministry
St. Lucy Child Development Center
Services
Addiction
Adoption
Business Start-Up Classes
Child Mentoring
Catholic Social Teaching
Community Organizing Grants
Day Care
Disaster, Preparedness, & Recovery
Environmental Stewardship
Services
Free Income Tax Assistance
Food Banks
Foster Grandparent Programs
Home Buyer Classes
Job-Related Supplies
Overseas Relief
Rent, Utilities, Medicine
Thrift Stores
Social Justice Education
How Can You Help
Volunteer
Donate
Latest News
Diocesan News
Bayou Catholic Articles & News
National & International News
News Concerning Coronavirus
Media
Bishop Fabre's Corner
Our Latest Videos
Local Homilies
Latest News
Bayou Catholic Magazine
Catholic Media Around the Country
Events
Social distancing and the NFL: What will Sundays bring?
June 2020
June
5
,
2020
by Ed Daniels
It was a headline maker, indeed.
A Superdome official said last week that one of their models for bringing fans back for Saints football includes one that has 13,000 in the stands.
It was a considered a “worse-case scenario.”
As leagues grapple with how to return fans to the games, I wonder just how effective social distancing guidelines will be.
Do you think that fans will social distance in the many pre-game tailgates around the stadium?
Once fans are inside, will social distancing be policed inside the stadium throughout the game?
Not trying to throw shade on anyone. Just asking.
Here might be a better plan.
Everyone inside during the game wears a mask.
Everyone, before they get inside has their temperature checked.
You either pass, or you fail.
And, at some point, by coming to the stadium on Sundays for NFL football, you accept responsibility for your own health.
You simply cannot expect the Superdome, or the NFL to be responsible.
If you are above a certain age, and you have a pre-existing condition, you accept the responsibility that attending a game may put you at risk.
If you buy a ticket, accept the fact that someone in a crowd of thousands may test positive for COVID-19.
As well intentioned as the folks who run the games are, the fact is they can only do so much.
If you don’t feel safe, stay home.
The folks who run the games also understand that the many well-intentioned ideas that are implemented can only go so far.
People will be people.
Each night, on the way home from work, I choose to get in my automobile and drive home. On west bound Interstate 10, other drivers fly by, some doing 90 miles per hour or more.
The speed limit says 60. It is only a number.
Many of those driving at excessive speeds are intoxicated.
There’s only so many dangerous drivers that can be pulled over by the Louisiana State Police.
At some point, fans will make a choice.
Do I go, or do I stay home?
And, the reality is there are only a handful of options.
Keep all of the fans out.
Or, at some point, with as much sanitizing that is possible, accept the risk, play the games, and move on.