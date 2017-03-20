What's happening this week with strategic planning?

by Fr. Mark Toups

WHAT'S NEW?

By popular demand our team posted a new video entitled "Yes, we have a plan for them". Click here to watch the video

Due to the response from the first Parish Implementation Team meeting, Fr. Mark produced an audio recording of the Rosary. Click here to listen

WHAT'S NEXT?

Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 7:00 pm

Fr. Mark will broadcast live via LiveStream and YouTube

He'll answer commonly asked questions about the strategic plan

He'll answer questions regarding parish implementation teams

He'll also take questions live via email!

To access the live stream video on the evening of March 23, simply go to our website homepage: www.htdiocese.org . Instructions will be clearly posted.

The video will be "saved" on our website. If you can't make it live on March 23, no worries. Check back here and we'll give you instructions.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE PARISHES?

Parish Implementation Teams … This week, Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 7:00 pm, Fr. Mark will LiveStream from his office with an informal Q&A session, answering questions about the strategic plan. He will field questions live via email. Stay tuned for more instructions!



Parish Liaisons … Last Thursday, March 16, 2017 the liaisons met as a group to discuss initial impressions of their introductory conversations with pastors and parish implementation team leaders. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive. There is a real hunger out there! This week the liaisons will meet again so as to further understand the architecture within the strategic plan.



Disciple Maker Index … The DMI closes today, Monday, March 20, 2017! The results from the DMI will be processed by the Catholic Leadership Institute (CLI). The results will be shared with the pastors and their liaisons during the last week of May. Fr. Mark, with pastors and the liaisons, will pray with the results during June. The liaisons will present the results of the DMI to the parish implementation teams in July and there they will discuss how and when to present them to the parish as a whole.

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE PASTORAL CENTER?

Diocesan Pastoral Council … On Wednesday, March 22, 2017 Bishop Fabre will announce membership new Diocesan Pastoral Council. The new Diocesan Pastoral Council Executive Committee is already in place, with their first meeting set for Wednesday, March 29.



Advisory groups … Fr. Mark and Fr. Simon Peter continue to work with Pastoral Center leaders to either create or refurbish advisory groups with the diocesan organization chart. The purpose of the advisory groups is hold the diocese accountable to the implementation of the plan, as well as to provide expertise and consultation within their specific area of concentration.



40th Anniversary … The weekend of June 3-4, 2017 will be here before we know it. Planning continues regarding the ordinations, vespers prayer service, and 40th anniversary Mass and promulgation.

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE CATHOLIC FOUNDATION OF SOUTH LOUISIANA?