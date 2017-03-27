What is happening this week with strategic planning?

by Fr. Mark Toups

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE PARISHES?



Parish Implementation Teams … Last Thursday, March 23, 2017, Fr. Mark hosted a livestream Q&A, answering questions about the strategic plan. The livestream has served over 150 viewers. It was an easy, yet informative, way of serving the parishes. Parish implementation teams continue to learn about the specific details of the strategic plan so as to become more confident while speaking with others.



Parish Liaisons … Fr. Mark met once again with all the parish liaisons. At their weekly meeting on Thursday, March 23, 2017, they discussed the importance of celebrating what is happening in the parishes. Be on the look out this week for more updates from the parishes!



WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE PASTORAL CENTER?



Diocesan Pastoral Council … Bishop Fabre announced the founding of a new Diocesan Pastoral Council. The new Diocesan Pastoral Council Executive Committee will host its first meeting on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The first meeting of the entire Pastoral Council will be Wednesday, April 12, 2017.



Advisory groups … Fr. Mark and Fr. Simon Peter continue to work with Pastoral Center leaders to either create or refurbish advisory groups with the diocesan organization chart. New advisory groups should be finalized May 1, 2017.



WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE CATHOLIC FOUNDATION OF SOUTH LOUISIANA?



Executive Board … The new Executive Board continues to fine-tune details regarding organization, governance, and membership. The recruitment of new Board members continues.