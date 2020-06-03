St. Eloi Church group hands out "Summer Busy Bags" to school age children of Dularge

St. Eloi Church parish in Theriot’s Pack-A-Purse ministry recently collected items to make “Summer Busy Bags” for the school age children of Dularge.
Parishioner Misti Guidry says the idea is one they have been talking about for a while.
“With the students out of school, we wanted to do something for our community and it all just kind of came together. It seemed perfect to give them something fun to do. Ultimately, we just wanted to do something for the children in our community.”
The gift bags consisted of coloring books, crayons, activity books, puzzles, games, reading books, craft projects and snacks. Parishioner Yvonne Hebert made some craft aprons so the children’s clothes will not get messed up while they are being creative, says Guidry.
The bags were distributed Thursday, May 28, which was supposed to be the students’ last day of school. Approximately 50 gift bags were given out to any child who came by on a first come, first served basis.
Lindsey Hebert and Brandi Lovell worked with Guidry on the project. Parishioners of St. Eloi Church, the Dularge Dollar Store, Dularge Fire Department, teachers from Dularge Elementary School, staff from the Dularge Library and multiple members of the community donated items for the bags.
Guidry says she would like to thank everyone that donated items. “We are hoping to make this project a yearly thing for the last day of school.”