St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary School Welcomes Mrs. Cheryl Thibodaux

It is with great hope for the future that the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Catholic Schools and St. Genevieve Church welcome Mrs. Cheryl Thibodaux as the new principal of St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary School for the 2019-2020 school year! Mrs. Thibodaux is an active parishioner of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. She obtained both her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and her Master of Education in Administration and Supervision from Nicholls State University. She has also completed a teacher leader program at Nicholls State, and she will complete the Catalyst Program for Catholic School Leaders this spring through Creighton University.
Mrs. Thibodaux holds a valid Louisiana Teaching Certificate in grades 1-8. Her other areas of certification include Principal in Elementary Education, Basic Catechist certification, and certification in various assessment tools. Mrs. Thibodaux taught 2ndgrade for seven years at St. Genevieve before becoming Assistant Principal of St. Bernadette in Houma, a position she held for five years. Her Catholic education journey brought her back to St. Genevieve in 2009 as Assistant Principal, the position she holds today. Other work experiences include serving as a 4-H Club and Cross Country Co-Moderator, an AdvancED Accreditation Chair, a Diocesan Internal Monitoring Visit Chair, and as a member of the Diocesan School Safety Committee, the Diocesan Insurance Committee, and the Technology Curriculum Strategic Guide Planning Committee. Mrs. Thibodaux has also served on the Diocesan Catholic Schools Curriculum Alignment Projects for English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies. Her professional memberships include the National Catholic Educational Association, the Louisiana Association of School Executives, and the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development.
As a parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Mrs. Thibodaux serves as a Baptismal Seminar Facilitator, a Bible Camp Station Leader, a Commentator, a Lector, and a Eucharistic Minister. She has also served as the parish’s youth minister and as a CCD teacher. Mrs. Thibodaux and her husband Gerald are blessed with two daughters, Sydney and Cassie. Sydney is a sophomore at E. D. White, and Cassie is in 7th grade at St. Genevieve.
Mrs. Thibodaux strives to educate the whole child and to continue to nurture an environment that forms Christian values while fostering self-improvement and self-discipline instituted by past principals. An emphasis will be placed on sharing among all members of the school community: students, parents, faculty, staff, clergy, and community members to create a mission to serve one another. Mrs. Thibodaux is eager and honored to serve as the principal of St. Genevieve Catholic School!