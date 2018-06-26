Statement of the Appointment of Bishop Michael Duca as Bishop of Baton Rouge

by Bishop Shelton J. Fabre

I congratulate Bishop Michael Duca on his appointment today by Pope Francis as the sixth Bishop of Baton Rouge! I pledge to Bishop Duca my prayerful support for him as he enters into this time of transition, departing the Diocese of Shreveport where he has served well for a number of years.



I also want to assure the people of the Diocese of Baton Rouge that as they welcome Bishop Duca, they welcome among them a Bishop who is a wonderful reflection of Jesus Christ, the Good Shepherd. I know that the priests, deacons, women and men religious, seminarians and all the faithful of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will come to love and revere Bishop Duca as their Bishop.



I also want to take this opportunity to wish Bishop Robert Muench an abundance of God’s grace, peace and blessings as he retires from active ministry. Bishop Muench has served the Diocese of Baton Rouge well, and I know that the Lord will reward him for his generous service.



It is a graced opportunity to welcome a new Bishop, and I rejoice with the Diocese of Baton Rouge as they receive their new shepherd! What a time of great joy for all of you! Rejoice and be glad! Congratulations Diocese of Baton Rouge! As a native son of the Diocese, you remain very special to me, always close to my heart and in my prayers.



+ Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

