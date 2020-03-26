The Fourteenth Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
Gospel of Matthew 27:59-60
And Joseph took the body,
and wrapped it in
a clean linen shroud,
and laid it in his own new tomb,
which he had hewn in the rock;
and he rolled a great stone
to the door of the tomb
and departed.
When Jesus was a child,
Mary would have
placed Jesus in his bed
when he had fallen asleep.
Let us contemplate Mary
praying Psalm 119
as she places the body
of her Son in the tomb.
PSALM
My soul melts away for sorrow;
strengthen me
according to your word!
I have chosen the way of faithfulness,
I set your ordinances before me.
I cling to your testimonies, O Lord;
let me not be put to shame.
This is my comfort
in my affliction,
that your promise
gives me life.
Godless men utterly deride me,
but I do not turn away
from your law.
Let your hand be ready
to help me,
for I have chosen your precepts.
I long for your salvation, O Lord,
and your law is my delight.
- Psalm 119: 28, 30-31, 50-51, 173-174
HYMN
At the Cross her station keeping
Stood the mournful Mother weeping
Close to Jesus to the last.
O merciful God,
grant that I may ever perfectly
do your will in all things.
Let it be my ambition to work
only for your honor and glory.
Let me rejoice in nothing
but what leads to you,
nor grieve for anything
that leads away from you.
May all passing things
be as nothing in my eyes,
and may all that is yours
be dear to me, and you, my God,
dear above them all.
May all joy be meaningless
without you and may I desire
nothing apart from you.
May all labor and toil delight me
when it is for you.
Make me, O Lord,
obedient without complaint,
poor without regret,
patient without murmur,
humble without pretense,
joyous without frivolity,
and truthful without disguise.
Give me, O God,
an ever-watchful heart
which nothing can ever
lure away from you;
a noble heart,
which no unworthy affection
can draw downwards to the earth;
an upright heart,
which no evil can warp;
an unconquerable heart,
which no tribulation can crush;
a free heart,
which no perverted affection
can claim for its own.
Bestow on me, O God,
understanding to know you,
diligence to seek you,
and wisdom to find you;
a life which may please you,
and a hope which may embrace
you at the last.
In the name of the Father,
and of the Son,
and of the Holy Spirit.
Amen.