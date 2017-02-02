Strategic Planning meets with DREs

Rebecca Abboud, DRE at Christ the Redeemer in Thibodaux

On Thursday, February 2, 2017 the Office of Religious Education hosted parish Directors of Religious Education at the Pastoral Center for their monthly meeting. Fr. Mark and Fr. Simon Peter hosted the meeting and presented more information regarding strategic planning and its implementation.The meeting began as Fr. Simon Peter introduced nationally recognized youth ministry expert Jim Beckman and his video entitled: The Changing Face of Youth MinistryFollowing the video presentation, Fr. Simon Peter faciliatated group conversation where DREs agreed with Jim Beckman's insights and offered their own testimony of the challenges of today's teenagers.After a brief break Fr. Mark offered encouragements regarding the important work of youth ministry, echoed the need for change in our approach to CCD, and outlined a timeline for implemented new structures for youth formation."I think that Plans of Hope is such an appropriate title for the strategic plan. I felt so incredibly hopeful and excited after the DRE meeting! I think that the plan is going to help breathe new life into our programs, our parishes, and the Church! I can't wait to see how the Lord moves throughout the diocese as we work to renew our parishes and form intentional disciples!"