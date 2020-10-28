Terrebonne & Lafourche Catholic Schools To Remain Closed Thursday

Catholic schools in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes will be closed to in-person instruction on Thursday, October 29th. This decision has been made based on the forecast of power outages throughout Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes.
Parents and students are to refer to their schools’ communications systems for specific information and expectations on adapted distance learning assignments for Thursday, as well as for any other changes to scheduling, should changes be necessary. School families should also monitor the diocesan website, social media and local news for additional information while monitoring the approaching storm.