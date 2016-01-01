The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Welcomes Mr. Peter Boudreaux to Central Catholic

It is with great hope for the future that the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Catholic Schools welcomes Mr. Peter Boudreaux as the new principal of Central Catholic! Mr. Boudreaux is an active parishioner of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, Louisiana. His graduate studies include a Master’s degree in Education plus 30 graduate hours from Nicholls State University, where he also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
He is currently serving as the Assistant Superintendent in St. Mary Parish Public Schools. His areas of certification include Principal, Supervisor of Instruction, and Social Studies for grades 6-12. In his 31 years as an educator, he has taught special education and social studies classes, as well as having served as an assistant baseball coach at Morgan City High School. Mr. Boudreaux has served as an administrator in both the elementary and high school settings, including serving as assistant principal of Hattie Watts Elementary School, principal of J. B. Maitland Elementary School, and principal of Morgan City High School. He served as a school administrator in St. Mary Parish Public Schools for 10 years.
In 2007, Mr. Boudreaux was named Supervisor of Instruction in St. Mary Parish Public Schools. In that role, he was responsible for the supervision of several programs, including adult education, driver education, career and technical education, staff development, school counseling, and textbooks. He served in that capacity until being named Director of Human Resources in 2016, a position he held for over two years.
In addition to his teaching and administrative experiences, Mr. Boudreaux has served his community in various capacities. He is a past president of the St. Mary Parish Principals Association and currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of Central Catholic. Other community service experiences include having served as a coach in youth sports. Additionally, he is an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, where he serves as a lector. Mr. Boudreaux and his wife of 37 years, Nancy Boudreaux, are blessed with two sons, Zachary and Benjamin.
In the newly unified Central Catholic, Mr. Boudreaux will join Amanda Talbot, the current principal of grades Pre-K-5, as he serves as principal of grades 6-12. Having attended Holy Cross Elementary as a student, Mr. Boudreaux is very excited to serve in a faith-filled school setting and to lead students in their spiritual and academic formation. He believes his faith in God is fundamental in his role as a school leader. He feels truly honored and blessed to serve as principal of Central Catholic!