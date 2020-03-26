The Eight Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
Gospel of Luke 2:28-31
But Jesus turned to them and said,
“Daughters of Jerusalem,
do not weep for me;
but weep for yourselves
and for your children.
For behold, the days are coming
when they will say,
‘Blessed are the barren,
the wombs that never bore
and the breasts that never nursed’
Then they will begin to say
to the mountains,
‘Fall on us’;
and to the hills, ‘Cover us.’
For if they do this
when the wood is green
what will happen when it is dry?”
Let us contemplate Jesus
remembering the words
of Psalm 34
as he meets the women
of Jerusalem.
PSALM
The eyes of the Lord
are toward the righteous,
and his ears toward their cry.
When the righteous cry for help,
the Lord hears,
and delivers them out
of all their troubles.
The Lord is near to the brokenhearted,
and saves the crushed in spirit.
Many are the afflictions
of the righteous;
but the Lord delivers him
out of them all.
He keeps all his bones;
not one of them is broken.
The Lord redeems
the life of his servant,
None of those who take refuge
in Him will be condemned.
- Psalm 34:15, 17-18, 19-20, 22
HYMN
Let me share with thee His pain,
who for all my sins was slain,
who for me in torments died.