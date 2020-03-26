The Eleventh Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
Gospel of Luke 23:33
And when they came to the place
which is called the Skull,
there they crucified him,
and the criminals,
one on the right
and one on the left.
Let us contemplate Jesus
praying Psalm 116
as he is nailed to the Cross,
recalling how these were
the very words Jesus prayed
as he left the Last Supper.
PSALM
I love the Lord,
because he has heard
my voice and my supplications.
Because he inclined
his ear to me,
therefore, I will call on him
as long as I live.
the snares of death
encompass me;
the pangs of Sheol
laid hold on me;
I suffered distress and anguish.
Then I called on the name
of the Lord:
"O Lord, I beg you,
save my life!"
What shall I render to the Lord
for all his bounty to me?
I will lift up
the chalice of salvation
and call on the name of the Lord,
Precious in the sight of the Lord
is the death of his saints.
- Psalm 116:1-4, 12-13, 15
HYMN
Virgin of all virgins blest!
Listen to my fond request:
let me share thy grief divine.