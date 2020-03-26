The Fifth Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
Gospel of Matthew 27: 32
As they were marching out,
they came upon man of Cyrene,
Simon by name;
this man they compelled
to carry his cross.
Let us consider
Jesus looking deep in the eyes
of Simon the Cyrenian.
Simon's arms meet the arms of Jesus,
wrapped around the Cross.
Simon can feel the exhaustion
of Jesus' body begging for help.
As their eyes meet,
and their arms intertwine,
Jesus whispers the words
of Psalm 69 to Simon.
PSALM
Let not those who hope in you
be put to shame through me
O Lord God of hosts;
let not those who seek you
be brought to dishonor through me,
O God of Israel.
For zeal for your house
has consumed me,
and the insults of those
who insult you
have fallen on me.
But as for me,
my prayer is to you, O Lord.
At an acceptable time, O God,
in the abundance of your mercy,
answer me.
But I am afflicted
and in pain;
let your salvation, O God,
set me on high!
I will praise the name of God
with a song;
I will magnify him
with thanksgiving.
- Psalm 69:6, 9, 13, 29-30
HYMN
O, thou Mother, fount of love!
Touch my spirit from above,
make my heart with thine accord.