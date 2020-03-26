The First Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
Gospel of Matthew 27:22-23, 26
Pilate said to them,
“Then what shall I do
with Jesus who is called Christ?”
They all said,
“Let him be crucified!”
And he said,
“Why, what evil has he done?”
But they shouted all the more,
“Let him be crucified!”
Then, he released Barabbas,
and having scourged Jesus,
delivered him to be crucified.
Let us contemplate Jesus
standing beside Pilate.
As his eyes behold
the frenetic crowds
that have filled the praetorium,
he can also see the remnants
of palm branches that still
line the streets from his entrance
into Jerusalem a mere five days earlier.
Let us consider Jesus silently
reciting the following words
of Psalm 57 as he stands
atop the steps
of the praetorium
and hears the chants of:
"Crucify him! Crucify him!"
PSALM
My heart is steadfast, O God,
my heart is steadfast!
Be merciful to me, O God,
be merciful to me,
for in you my soul takes refuge;
in the shadow of your wings
I will take refuge,
till the storms
of destruction pass by.
I cry to God Most High,
to God who fulfills
his purpose for me.
He will send from heaven
and save me,
he will put shame to those
who trample upon me.
God will send forth his mercy
and his faithfulness.
-Psalm 57:7, 1-3
HYMN
Is there one who would not weep,
whelmed in miseries so deep
Christ's dear Mother to behold?