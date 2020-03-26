The Fourth Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
Gospel of Luke 2: 34-35, 51
Simeon blessed them
and said to Mary his mother,
“Behold, this child is destined
for the fall and rise of many in Israel,
and for a sign that is spoken against
(and a sword will pierce through
your own soul also)
that thoughts out of many hearts
may be revealed.”
And his mother
kept all these things in her heart.
Let us contemplate
Jesus as he meets his mother
on the Way of the Cross.
The Psalms were at the heart
of Jewish spirituality and therein
would have been at the heart of life
for the Holy Family in Nazareth.
Mary and Jesus would have chanted
the Psalms daily.
Let us consider Jesus' eyes
meeting his mother's eyes.
Then, just as they would have done
in Nazareth, let us imagine
Jesus intoning the opening verse
and then the two of them
together reciting the remainder
of Psalm 31.
PSALM
In you, O Lord, I seek refuge;
let me never be put to shame;
in your righteousness deliver me!
Incline your ear to me,
rescue me speedily!
Be a rock of refuge for me,
a strong fortress to save me!
Be strong,
and let your heart
take courage,
All you who wait
for the Lord!
-Psalm 31:1-2, 24
HYMN
O how sad
and sore distressed
Was that Mother, highly blessed,
Of the Sole-Begotten One.