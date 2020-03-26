The Ninth Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
Book of Isaiah 53:7, 10-11
He was oppressed,
and he was afflicted,
yet he opened not his mouth;
when he makes himself
an offering for sin,
he shall see his offspring,
he shall prolong his days,
the will of the Lord
shall prosper in his hand;
he shall see the fruit of the travail
of his soul and be satisfied;
by his knowledge
shall the righteous one, my servant,
make many to be accounted righteous;
and he shall bear their iniquities.
Let us contemplate Jesus
as he falls a third time.
Even with Simon's assistance,
the abuse during his arrest in the Garden,
the exhaustion from being imprisoned,
and the torture of the scourging
have all taken a toll on his body.
In that moment,
Jesus could have clung to the words
of Psalm 41.
PSALM
My enemies say of me in malice:
'When will he die,
and his name perish?'
And when one comes to see me,
he utters empty words.
But you, O Lord,
be gracious to me,
and raise me up,
that I may repay them!
By this I know
that you are pleased with me,
in that my enemy has not
triumphed over me.
But you have upheld me
because of my integrity,
and set me in your presence forever.
Blessed be the Lord,
the God of Israel,
from everlasting to everlasting!
- Psalm 41:5-6, 10-13
HYMN
Let me mingle tears with thee,
mourning Him who mourned for me,
all the days that I may live.