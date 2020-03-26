The Opening Prayer

In the name of the Father,
and of the Son,
and of the Holy Spirit.
May our contemplation of these
sacred Stations dispose us
to the graces poured forth
on the world from the Cross.
We cannot rely
on our own strength,
for we do not know
how to pray as we ought.
Therefore, bless us now
that we might be open to receive.
Bless our minds
that we might meditate
on these timeless mysteries.
Bless our ears
that we might hear your voice.
Bless our lips
that we might speak your praise.
Bless our hearts
that we might know your love.
Give us, O Lord,
an ever-watchful heart
which nothing can ever lure
away from you;
a noble heart,
which no unworthy affection
can draw downwards;
an upright heart,
which no sin can warp;
an unconquerable heart,
which no tribulation can crush;
a free heart,
which no perverted affection
can claim for its own.
Bestow on us, O Lord,
understanding to know you,
diligence to seek you,
and wisdom to find you,
a life that pleases you,
and a hope that may
embrace you at the last.
May our contemplation
of these sacred Stations
dispose us to the graces
poured forth on the world
from the Cross.
May we grow to be obedient
without complaint,
without pretense,
joyous without frivolity,
and truthful without disguise.
Be with us, Jesus,
our Lord and God,
for with great humility,
we seek to make pilgrimage
in your footsteps.
Amen.