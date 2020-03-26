The Second Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
Gospel of Mark 15:17-20
[The soldiers] clothed him
in a purple cloak,
and plaiting a crown of thorns
they put it on him.
And they began to salute him,
"Hail, King of the Jews!"
And they struck his head
with a reed, and spat on him,
and they knelt down
in homage to him.
And when they had mocked him,
they stripped him
of the purple cloak,
and put his own clothes on him.
And they led him out
to crucify him.
Let us contemplate Jesus
in his prison cell.
As he beholds the soldiers
who kneel before him
in mockery and "homage,"
Jesus can see the moment
when these men will kneel
before him in worship
at the hour of their deaths.
Together, let us consider Jesus
silently reciting the following words
of Psalm 25 as he endures
the mockery of the
Roman soldiers.
PSALM
To you, O Lord,
I lift up my soul.
O my God, in you I trust,
let me not be put to shame;
let not my enemies
exalt over me.
My eyes are ever
toward the Lord,
for he will pluck my feet
out of the net.
Turn to me,
and be gracious to me;
for I am lonely and afflicted.
Relieve the troubles of my heart,
and bring me out
of my distresses.
O, guard my life,
and deliver me;
Let me not be put to shame,
for I take refuge in you.
- Psalm 25:1-2, 15-17, 20
HYMN
Can the human heart refrain
from partaking in her pain,
in that Mother's pain untold?