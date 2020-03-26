The Seventh Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
Psalm 31:9-10
Be gracious to me, O Lord,
for I am in distress;
my eye is wasted from grief,
my soul and body also.
For my life is spent with sorrow,
and my years with sighing;
my strength fails
because of my misery,
and my bones waste away.
Let us contemplate Jesus
as he lies face down
on the ground
under the weight of the Cross
and silently recites
the following words of Psalm 56.
PSALM
Have mercy on me, O God,
for men trample upon me;
all day long foes oppress me;
my enemies trample upon me
all day long;
for many fight against me proudly.
When I am afraid,
I put my trust in you.
In God, whose word I praise,
in God I trust without a fear.
For you have delivered
my soul from death,
yes, my feet from falling,
that I may walk before God
in the light of life.
- Psalm 56: 1-3, 10-11, 13
HYMN
Holy Mother!
pierce me through,
in my heart each wound renew
of my Savior crucified.