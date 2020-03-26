The Sixth Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
The Prophet Isaiah 53: 2-3
He had no form or comeliness
that we should look at him,
and no beauty that we
should desire him.
He was despised and rejected
by men; a man of sorrows,
and acquainted with grief;
and as one from whom
men hide their faces
he was despised,
and we esteem him not.
Let us contemplate
Veronica wiping the face of Jesus.
As she tenderly wipes away
the blood from his face,
Jesus' eyes shine bright
beneath the removed blood.
Together, let us consider Jesus
looking deep into Veronica's eyes
and offering the words
of Psalm 20 in gratitude.
PSALM
The Lord answer you
in the day of trouble!
The name of the God of Jacob
protect you!
May he send you help
from the sanctuary,
And give you support from Zion!
May he remember all
your offerings,
and regard with favor
your burnt sacrifices!
May he grant you
your heart's desire,
and fulfill all your plans!
Now I know the Lord
will help his anointed;
he will answer him
from his holy heaven
with mighty victories
by his right hand.
Give victory to the king, O Lord;
answer us when we call!
- Psalm 20:1-4, 6, 9
HYMN
Make me feel as thou hast felt;
make my soul to glow and melt
with the love of Christ my Lord.