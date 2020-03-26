The Tenth Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
Gospel of John 19:23
When the soldiers had crucified Jesus,
they took his garments
and made four parts,
one for each soldier;
also, his tunic.
But the tunic was without seam,
woven from top to bottom;
so they said to one another,
"Let us not tear it,
but cast lots for it to see
whose it shall be."
Let us contemplate Jesus
praying Psalm 22
as he is stripped of his garments.
PSALM
All who see me mock at me,
they make mouths at me,
they wag their heads;
"He committed his cause
to the Lord;
let him deliver him,
let him rescue him,
for he delights in him!"
Be not far from em,
for trouble is near,
and there is none to help.
I can count all my bones-
they stare and gloat over me;
they divide my garments
among them,
and for my clothing they cast lots.
But you, O Lord, be not far off!
O my help, hasten to my aid!
- Psalm 22: 7-8, 11, 17-19
HYMN
By the Cross with thee to stay,
there with thee to weep and pray,
is all I ask of thee to give.