The Third Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
The book of Isaiah 53:4-5
Surely, he has borne our griefs,
and carried our sorrows.
But he was wounded
for our transgressions,
he was bruised for our iniquities.
Upon him was the chastisement
that made us whole,
and with his stripes
we were healed.
Let us contemplate
Jesus as he falls
under the weight of the Cross.
The merciless scourging
from the Roman soldiers
has left him weakened.
The wounds on his back
add to Jesus' struggle
to bear his cross,
and with each stride
he is pierced
with the pain
of this journey.
As he collapses to the ground,
all Jesus can see are the feet
of those who swarm
around him in ridicule.
As Jesus hears
their jeers and slander,
let us together consider him
silently reciting the follow
words of Psalm 35.
PSALM
But at my stumbling
they gathered in glee,
they gathered together
against me;
cripples whom I did not know
slandered me without ceasing;
they impiously mocked
more and more,
gnashing at me
with their teeth.
You have seen, O Lord,
be not silent!
O Lord,
be not far from me!
Vindicate me,
O Lord, my God,
according to your righteousness;
and let them not
rejoice over me!
-Psalm 35:15-16, 22, 24
HYMN
For his people's sins rejected,
Saw her Jesus unprotected.
Saw with thorns, with scourges rent.