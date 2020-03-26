The Thirteenth Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
Gospel of John 19:31-34, 36
Since it was the day of preparation,
in order to prevent the bodies
from remaining on the cross
on the sabbath
(for the sabbath was a high day),
the Jews asked Pilate that their legs
might be broken,
and that they might be taken away.
So, the soldiers came
and broke the legs of the first,
and of the other
who had been crucified with him;
but when they came to Jesus
and saw that he was already dead,
they did not break his legs.
But one of the soldiers
pierced his side with a spear,
and at once there came out
blood and water.
For these things took place
that the scripture might be fulfilled,
"Not a bone of him shall be broken."
When Jesus was an infant,
Mary would have held him close
and rocked him to sleep.
Let us contemplate Mary praying
Psalm 55 as she rocks back and forth,
holding the body of her
Son in her arms.
PSALM
Give ear to my prayer, O God;
and hide not yourself
from my supplication!
My heart is in anguish within me,
the terrors of death
have fallen upon me.
But I will call upon God,
and the Lord will save me.
He will deliver my soul in safety
from the battle that I wage,
for many are arrayed against me.
But I will trust in you.
- Psalm 55:1, 4, 16, 18, 23
HYMN
Through her heart, His sorrow sharing,
all His bitter anguish bearing,
now at length, the sword has passed.