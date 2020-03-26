The Twelfth Station

We adore you, O Christ,
and we bless you
Because by your holy cross
you have redeemed the world.
FROM SACRED SCRIPTURE
Gospel of John 19:28-30
After this Jesus,
knowing that all was now finished,
said (to fulfill the Scripture),
"I thirst."
A bowl of vinegar stood there;
so, they put a sponge
full of vinegar on hyssop
and held it to his mouth.
When Jesus had received the vinegar,
he said, "It is finished";
and he bowed his head
and gave up his spirit.
Let us contemplate
Jesus praying Psalm 118
as he hangs upon the Cross,
recalling how these were
the very words he prayed
as he left the Last Supper.
PSALM
Give thanks to the Lord,
for he is good,
his mercy endures forever.
Out of my distress
I called on the Lord;
the Lord answered me
and set me free.
With the Lord on my side
I do not fear.
What can man do to me?
I shall not die, but I shall live,
and recount the deeds of the Lord.
I thank you that you
have answered me
and have become my salvation.
O give thanks to the Lord,
for he is good;
For his mercy endures forever.
- Psal, 118:5-6, 17, 21, 29
HYMN
Christ above in torment hangs,
she beneath beholds the pangs
of her dying glorious Son.