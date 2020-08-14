Thibodaux Regional Medical Center partners with Catholic schools

Katie Richard, the education and training coordinator of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux, along with the staff of Thibodaux Regional is helping the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Houma Thibodaux and the community stay safe and well.
“Thibodaux Regional is working to keep its employees, patients and the community safe,” says Richard.
A team from the hospital went to the schools in the diocese to do an onsite assessment. “We know COVID. We went to the sites. Spacing needs were discussed, making sure that six foot social distancing plans were in place. We also developed a plan for each school making sure that each plan is right for that school. We will also be there when school opens to answer questions.”
Educational resources will be provided for staff members and parents. “We met with all staff members of the schools. We turned recommendations into actions by looking at the CDC guidelines and taught staff members how to implement these guidelines.”
There will be floor signage at schools, guides for students, and parental booklets for each child to bring home on ways to keep children healthy. More information is available at www.thibodaux.com. The webpage includes videos, information and support for parents and teachers that can be used in classrooms. There will also be a nurse line for the faculty if they have any questions.
The staff at Thibodaux Regional believes they have the agility and the ability to change rapidly as guidelines change.