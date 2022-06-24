Today is a New Beginning

Today, as we celebrate the joyous Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Church also celebrates and offers gratitude to God for the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops says that “this is a historic day in the life of our country, one that stirs our thoughts, emotions and prayers. Today’s decision is also the fruit of the prayers, sacrifices, and advocacy of countless ordinary Americans from every walk of life. Now is the time to begin the work of building a post-Roe America. It is a time for healing wounds and repairing social divisions; it is a time for reasoned reflection and civil dialogue, and for coming together to build a society and economy that supports marriages and families, and where every woman has the support and resources she needs to bring her child into this world in love.”
Please join us in praying for the healing of our country, the women and children who have suffered from abortion, and for the building of a society which supports women and children from conception onward. Visit the USCCB’s webpage to read their statement in its entirety: https://www.usccb.org/news/2022/usccb-statement-us-supreme-court-ruling-dobbs-v-jackson