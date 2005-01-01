Toups Named Diocesan Chief Operating Officer

Jon J. Toups, a Napoleonville, LA native and proud graduate of Nicholls State University, has joined the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, effective March 1, as the Chief Operating and Financial Officer.
His appointment marks a new organizational structure for the diocese, as he will oversee all finance, administration and operational responsibilities onsite at the Pastoral Center, as well as all offsite locations and ministries.
“I am very appreciative of the open and comfortable way in which Bishop Fabre, our Vicars General and the staff have welcomed me thus far,” he said. “I have been blessed to have spent the last 20+ years working in senior and executive management roles for world class organizations such as Pitney Bowes and LeasePlan USA, as well as being mentored by some of the finest business leaders of our time. This will be a wonderful opportunity to give back and possibly bring some of what has been imparted on me to the diocese!”
Jon has been a resident of Milton, GA (Atlanta suburb) since 2005, and was employed as the chief commercial officer and senior vice president for LeasePlan USA, the U.S. subsidiary of the world’s leading fleet management, mobility and fleet leasing company.
Jon and his wife Dawn have been married for over 30 years and have three children: a daughter, Taylor, 29; and two sons, Nathan, 27; and Zachry, 25.
Speaking about Jon’s appointment, Bishop Fabre said, “Jon brings over 30 years of experience in the area of management, administrative and financial services to the position. I am confident that his wealth of knowledge and experience in executive leadership development will be an asset to the diocese. I am pleased to welcome him to our diocesan family.”