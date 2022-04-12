Very Rev. P.J. Madden Announces Reappointment of Vicars

My dear Brother Priests, Deacons, Women and Men Religious and the Lay Faithful:
May God's peace be with you at this time of transition in our diocese!
As you became aware with the announcement last Friday, April 1st, the College of Consultors has elected me to be the Diocesan Administrator in the interim as we await the Holy Father's nomination of our next Bishop. With this appointment, I am grateful for the trust that has been given to me. I am also mindful of my need for assistance in providing pastoral care to our diocese.
I have become aware and am most grateful for the services of the Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait, Very Rev. Mark Toups and Very Rev. Vicente DeLa Cruz in their respective offices during the past several years as well as during the past month and a half as Bishop Fabre entered into a time of transition and preparation for his next assignment as the Archbishop of Louisville in Kentucky. I am also very aware of their gifts of leadership and commitment to assisting me in providing pastoral care for this diocese in the interim.
Accordingly, I have decided to delegate to them the same executive powers of governance which according to canon law belong to the offices of Vicar General and Episcopal Vicar (canons 137 §1 and 479 §§1 & 2). They will therefore carry on these delegated powers under the following interim offices/ positions:
1. Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait-Assistant to the Diocesan Administrator and Coordinator for Administration;
2. Very Rev. Mark Toups -Assistant to the Diocesan Administrator and Coordinator for Parish Life and Development
3. Very Rev. Vicente DeLa Cruz, MCL, JCL - Coordinator for the Clergy, in addition to his current appointment as the Vicar Forane (Dean) of the North Lafourche Deanery
These delegated powers will cease upon the canonical installation of our next Bishop in the near future. I hope that you will accord to them the same regards as you have done in the past.
Finally, I ask for your continued prayers for me and for our diocese. Please be assured of my prayers for you as well.
Sincerely,
Very Rev. Patrick John Madden
Diocesan Administrator sede vacante