We can be an instrument of healing for those who suffer

When (Jesus) had come down from the mountain, a great crowd followed him. And behold, a leper approached and knelt before him saying, “Lord, if you wish, you are able to cleanse me.” Then he stretched out his hand and touched him, saying, “I will (it), be made clean,” and immediately his leprosy was cleansed. And Jesus said to him, “See that you tell no one, but go show yourself to the priests and offer the gift which Moses prescribed as a witness to them” (Matthew 8:1-4, translation by Father Glenn LeCompte).
As this episode opens, Jesus descends the mountain from which he has just delivered the first (the Sermon on the Mount, 5:3-7:27) of his five great discourses in Matthew’s Gospel. Having taken this episode about the cleansing of a leper from Mark 1:40-45, Matthew, as he customarily does, groups it with other stories of mighty deeds (8:5-17) and apart from Jesus’ teaching material. Even as Jesus reveals God’s will with powerful words, he communicates it as well through prophetic deeds of might.
The crowd who heard the Sermon on the Mount is a witness to Jesus’ healing of this leper. The leper’s approaching and kneeling before Jesus are not benign details simply to get the leper into Jesus’ presence. His coming into close proximity to Jesus and in the midst of a crowd would have astonished the people and perhaps caused them concern about contagion. The contagious nature of leprosy was seen from both a physical and spiritual perspective.
First, “leprosy” probably refers to a variety of skin diseases, which could include Hansen’s Disease, but also other milder skin irritations, some of which were contagious and some curable. The medical science of the day, however, did not have the capacity to distinguish between the more and less serious skin diseases, so those with such diseases were quarantined. Moreover, those who possessed such skin diseases were deemed “unclean,” a status which carried with it exclusion from the worship assembly and from society in general, until the disease was healed, if possible. The leper’s kneeling indicates that he believes that Jesus wields divine power. In addition, the leper’s faith in Jesus is confirmed by the fact that he addresses him as
kyrie (“Lord”), rather than “rabbi” or “teacher,” which in Matthew’s Gospel are terms which Jesus’ opponents use to address him (e.g. Matthew 22:16, 24, 36).
Leviticus 14:2-9 describes the process of a leper’s re-admittance to society and the worship cult. Lepers are to show themselves to the priests, because the disease was seen as having an ultimate spiritual root, not necessarily a physical cause. The priests are to determine whether or not the lepers have been healed and if so procure, for ritual purposes, two live clean birds, cedar wood, scarlet yarn and hyssop. One bird is to be slaughtered and the other bird and items are dipped in the blood of the slaughtered bird. Then the cleansed leper is sprinkled with the blood seven times, and the live bird is released. Finally, the cleansed person is to shave off all hair and bathe so as to complete the purification process.
The leper declares to Jesus, “If you will (to do so) you are able to make me clean.” Using the same two Greek verbs for “to will” and “to be able,” in Wisdom 12:19c, the author claims that whatever God wills, God can do. Therefore, the leper is acknowledging that Jesus possesses the same ability as God. The leper’s statement is a confession of faith in Jesus and an expression of confidence that Jesus can help him. His request is that Jesus declare him “clean,” which is what the leper needs to be readmitted to the social groups from which he has been excluded. Jesus tells the leper to maintain silence about his healing, but rather bring the customary offering (as is prescribed in Leviticus 14:2-9) to the priests as a testimony to them that they have been made clean. Jesus leaves it to the priests to perform their normal duty of declaring the man clean or unclean, demonstrating that he respects the Law.
The situation of this leper who, because he is potentially contagious and was quarantined, reminds us of our own recent experience of facing the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus is extremely communicable, and that has resulted in us, for a time, having to stay confined to our homes, except to go out to obtain necessities. At the time of my writing this article, there are still restrictions on gatherings and certain impositions made upon us, such as remaining six feet apart from one another and wearing face masks. Social distancing has seriously curtailed our normal activities and our being in company with friends and loved ones.
In more serious situations, people have had to struggle with the physical effects of COVID-19, but they have also been subject to emotional and spiritual effects as well. Sickness can often be alienating and even frightening. For a time we might only have been able to have contact with the liturgy through televised or live-streamed Masses. Still there are people who, because they are more susceptible to suffering serious effects from the virus if they catch it, cannot gather with their brothers and sisters, although we have resumed communal liturgies. Even though we can gather on a limited basis at this time, the fact that we have to adhere to (understandable) social distancing guidelines detracts from an important element of celebrating the liturgy—the fact that we physically join together to celebrate our common faith and common salvation in the Lord Jesus Christ.
The episode of Jesus’ healing of a leper in Matthew 8:1-4 demonstrates that Jesus has come to overpower the reign of evil. Jesus frees the leper from physical, emotional and spiritual suffering. We too turn to the Lord and ask that he heal us of every form of malady we are experiencing at this time. The risen Lord exercises his healing ministry often through us, the Body of Christ on earth. People are caring physically for the sick in many ways. Others are offering emotional support to those who are struggling with quarantine and isolation issues. In other cases, opportunities for prayer are offered so that we can know that God is with us through every step of this difficult experience, even as the Father stood by his Son in his suffering and death, and overcame them by raising him from the dead.
Reflection Questions • What kind of healing do you need at this time?
• How can you be the risen Lord’s instrument of healing for others who may be suffering?
• We recently celebrated the Easter Season, a season of new life emerging from death. What new life do you envision can emerge in you after having endured the difficulties of our experience with the pandemic?