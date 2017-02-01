What are parish implementation teams?

Parish Implementations Teams. Who are they? Recommended 5-15 person group who serve as strategic plan consulters for the next 1-2 years.



What is theirrole in implementation? They need to own what’s going on with strategic planning. They need love the vision. They need love the intentional effort to focus parishes on making disciples. In essence they have three primary responsibilities:

CONSULTATION. They consult with your pastor. When your pastor has questions about any aspect of implementing the strategic plan they serve as a sounding board. When your Diocesan Liaison visits once a month, this is the group they meet with. ASSISTANCE. They assist in any minor administrative details for various aspects of the strategic plan. For example, the Disciple Maker Index. IDENTIFY. This the key piece. They help your pastor identify future volunteers. They know the parishioners. They know who’s not involved. They help surface names of potential leaders. They also help him identify the needs of the parish and therein help him set priorities for implementation.



What's the commitment?

A parish implementation team meeting least one night a month, usually about two hours long Perhaps one additional night per month Willingness to be an ambassodor for the pastor and the strategic plan



What's absolutely necessary to serve on the Parish Implementation Team?

You want your parish and the Church to grow You are invested in the long-term success of your parish You love the vision; you may not totally understand every aspect of the plan ... but what you see they really like You are open to change; you are not scared for things to change in the parish You know parishioners; you don’t have to know them all, but you know a fair percentage of the congregation. You will be respectfully honest with the pastor You have time to commit to at least 1 or 2 nights a month for formation and consultation A balance of old and young, men and women, “involved” and not “involved”

Is the Pastoral Council the

It could be the Pastoral Council ... if they all meet all of the criteria above It could be the ministry leaders ... if they all meet all of the criteria above It could be a combination of:

One or two of the Pastoral Council members

A number of the ministry leaders

Good, solid people from the pew who served in leadership in the past but who are no longer in those roles

Good, solid people from the pew who meet the criteria above

Not necessarily.