What is happening this week with strategic planning?

by Fr. Mark Toups



DON'T FORGET!



Parish Implementation Teams …

Tomorrow night, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, the Office of Strategic Planning will host parish implementation teams from across the diocese for meeting no. 2. The meeting will focus on the difference between a parish on mission versus a parish in maintenance mode. Teams will be equipped with a tool to begin evaluating activity in their parish during Holy Week.



WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE PASTORAL CENTER?



Diocesan Pastoral Council …

The first meeting of the new Diocesan Pastoral Council Executive Committee was last Wednesday, March 29, 2017. What a great meeting! Pastoral Council President Dr. Glenn Manceaux reflected on the meeting and shared that he was "deeply grateful and filled with hope".



The first meeting of the entire Pastoral Council will be Wednesday, April 12, 2017. A new chapter begins for our diocese and the voice of the laity!





WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE CATHOLIC FOUNDATION OF SOUTH LOUISIANA?



Executive Director …

The search for a new Executive Director for the new Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana continues. Applications continue to come in! We anticipate being able to announce the new Executive Director before or near Pentecost Sunday's 40th Anniversary of the Diocese.