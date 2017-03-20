What's happening this week with strategic planning?

by Fr. Mark Toups

What's new?



By popular demand our team posted a new video entitled "Yes, we have a plan for them". Click here to watch the video.

Due to the response from the first Parish Implementation Team meeting, Fr. Mark produced an audio recording of the Rosary. Click here to listen

What's the next thing on the horizon?

Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 7:00 pm

Fr. Mark will broadcast live via LiveStream and YouTube

He'll answer commonly asked questions about the strategic plan

He'll answer questions regarding parish implementation teams

He'll also take questions live via email!

To access the live stream video on the evening of March 23, simply go to our website homepage: www.htdiocese.org. Instructions will be clearly posted.

The video will be "saved" on our website. If you can't make it live on March 23, no worries. Check back here and we'll give you instructions.